Checkout some of the features you get for FREE with GymBook.

Log your workout in an efficient way thanks to the innovative, minimalistic UI. Pre-filled pickers and functions such as Quick-Log make logging a piece of cake. Want to automatically move to the next exercise? Try out assisted move mode!

Choose from 50+ exercises with animated images showing movements and targeted muscle groups. Choose their language without changing your App's language. And if you need to, you can create your own custom exercises, as many as you want.

Create as many workouts as you want. Group and sort your exercises within a workout and setup your sets. Perfect for warm up sets or pyramid trainings: define different settings for each individual set.

The innovative Workout Matrix and the progress bar give you always a detailed overview about your current workout. In addition, you can always see your exercise's previous logs and the exercise's statistics as a line graph.

Extend your logs with notes. Use it to write down how you felt during the exercise, to add a reminder for the next time or for anything you want - it's free text (you can even use Emoji icons)!

Workout Timer Time your pauses using either the global timer or a timer specific to each workout exercise. You can obviously choose from different durations. Need a more powerful timer?

Detailed Analysis View your logs grouped by workout, by exercise or other grouping options and check out information such as average or total repetitions using the clear and interactive line graphs and pie charts.

Localizations Choose between metric (kilograms, meters) and imperial (pounds, feet) system of units. The App and exercises are available in English, German and Italian. The App is also available in French, Spanish and partially Russian. Want to provide a translation for your language?

Heat Maps Check out how your muscle groups are being tained based on the repetitions and the total weight of the exercises in your workout.

Health App Integration Completed workouts with their date, start time, end time duration, name and optionally active calories are automatically saved to the Health app upon each completion.

No Ads GymBook comes with no ads, even in the FREE version.